Melior Resources (CVE:MLR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Melior Resources Inc (CVE:MLR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 133500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $598,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Melior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MLR)

Melior Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. Its primary project is the Goondicum ilmenite and apatite mine property located at Monto in Queensland, Australia. The company was formerly known as Coalcorp Mining Inc and changed its name to Melior Resources Inc in September 2011.

