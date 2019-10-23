MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MEG Energy stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

