Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,782 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1,100.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $8,971,275.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at $25,007,373.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $560,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,173.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,679 shares of company stock valued at $16,564,964 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $35.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

