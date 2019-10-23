Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,284 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,190,265 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,049.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 928,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 848,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,922,828 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 616,037 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 90.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Chesapeake Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHK shares. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.50 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

