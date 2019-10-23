Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cision were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CISN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cision by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cision by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cision by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Cision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

CISN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE CISN opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. Cision Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Cision Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

