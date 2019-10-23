Meeder Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $71,822,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 29.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 124.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 208,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $62.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.26. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 39.78%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 232,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,039.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,016.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

