Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 2,051.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $191,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

