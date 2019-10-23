Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 311 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 53.8% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE:EOG opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.81. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $114.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.