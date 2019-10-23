Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Set at $22.00 by Barclays

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) has been given a $22.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.50. 4,331,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,348. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $2,016,847.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,505,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,235,457 shares in the company, valued at $24,004,929.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 70,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.