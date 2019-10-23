Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.10

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $6.26. Medallion Financial shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 663 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

