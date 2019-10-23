McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.57 per share for the quarter. McKesson has set its FY 2019 guidance at $14.00-14.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $14.00-14.60 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect McKesson to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCK opened at $146.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.13. McKesson has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $153.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

