MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $133,637,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $90,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after buying an additional 522,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $166.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $170.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.