MCF Advisors LLC Has $66.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.9% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $274.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.49.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.3014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

