MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2,433.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.28. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AFLAC news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.