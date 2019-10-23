MCF Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

