Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receiving Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News articles about Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mcdonald’s earned a media sentiment score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the fast-food giant an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Mcdonald’s’ analysis:

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $199.27 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.08.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.11). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

