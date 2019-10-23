MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,284,000 after acquiring an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 26.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 99,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $467,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,983. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $171.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

