MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up 2.2% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 72.9% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 277.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 171.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.45. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $171.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

