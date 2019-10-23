M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $303.15

Shares of M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $303.15 and traded as low as $169.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 56,356 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $155.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. M&C Saatchi’s dividend payout ratio is 0.67%.

In related news, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30). Also, insider Mickey Kalifa bought 27,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

