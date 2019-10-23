Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.70, approximately 14,209 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
The firm has a market cap of $628.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.60.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
