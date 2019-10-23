Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.70, approximately 14,209 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Maverix Metals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $628.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

