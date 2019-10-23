Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY19 guidance at $3.10-3.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.35. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

