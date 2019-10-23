MASTERNET Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One MASTERNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a total market capitalization of $9,010.00 and $252.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00223864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.44 or 0.01286664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00090454 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . MASTERNET’s official website is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

