Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 487,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,977 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Masco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 37,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 155,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 417,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.53.

Shares of MAS opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 792.80% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.