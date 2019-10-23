Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Mantech International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Mantech International had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mantech International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, insider Richard John Wagner sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $603,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635 shares in the company, valued at $536,206.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 32,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $2,204,659.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,162.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 53.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 126.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

