ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) PT Raised to $88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.79. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.58.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $606,257.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,410 shares of company stock worth $2,012,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after buying an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after buying an additional 184,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

