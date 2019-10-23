Managed Account Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 68,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,057,859. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

