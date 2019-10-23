Managed Account Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 89,193,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,098 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 205,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,682,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,249. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $28.58.

