Managed Account Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,716,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,271,000 after buying an additional 83,531 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,062,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,684,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,034,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,060,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after buying an additional 106,405 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,498. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

