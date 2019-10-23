Managed Account Services Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,056,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 88,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,659. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

