Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Mail Ru Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLRYY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mail Ru Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Email, Portal and IM; Vkontakte (VK); Social Networks; Online Games; and E-commerce, Search and Other Services. It operates Pochta Mail.ru, an email service; Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Poisk Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

