Magnum Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00222699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.01303249 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00034157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00090766 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

