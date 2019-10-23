Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the lowest is ($1.49). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.81) to ($5.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $134.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 74,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,326. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $219.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

