Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $15.12

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $15.12. Macy’s shares last traded at $15.39, with a volume of 253,560 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Macy's alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Macy’s had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

In other news, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $78,777.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,451. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 646.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 1,733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.