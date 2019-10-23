Macquarie Upgrades PPL (NYSE:PPL) to Neutral

PPL (NYSE:PPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $32.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on PPL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $32.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. PPL has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 22.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPL news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 21,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $679,300.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,206.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

