LVZ Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,959 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $37,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 231,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 92,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $121.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.72 and a 12-month high of $122.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.7159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

