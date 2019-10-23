LVZ Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,611 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,549,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,050,000 after buying an additional 3,416,210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 198,207.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,532,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after buying an additional 1,532,141 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,541,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,895,000 after buying an additional 1,331,705 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,448,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,567,000 after buying an additional 737,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,998,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,138,000 after buying an additional 716,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

