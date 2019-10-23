LVZ Advisors Inc. Buys 13,747 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 678,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 179,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

