LVW Advisors LLC Sells 528 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $155.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.12. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $124.93 and a 52 week high of $157.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

