LVW Advisors LLC Sells 291 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $140,128,000 after buying an additional 1,385,303 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $88.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

