Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives $209.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after acquiring an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,825,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $315,490,000 after acquiring an additional 416,753 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.56. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

