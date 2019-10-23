Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,683,762,000 after acquiring an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $501,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $280,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.