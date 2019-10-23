Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.25

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 197.25 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.61), with a volume of 6403 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.50 ($2.61).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $184.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.36.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

