Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.78

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.78 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 3120802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after purchasing an additional 677,534 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

