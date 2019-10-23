Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $230.12

Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 230.12 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 229.40 ($3.00), with a volume of 33802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229.20 ($2.99).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Londonmetric Property to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 216 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 207.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Londonmetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

