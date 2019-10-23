LogMeIn (LOGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect LogMeIn to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of LOGM opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.22.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.