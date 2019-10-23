Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Set at $79.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LBLCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.
About Loblaw Companies
