Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Set at $79.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price target on Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LBLCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $39.62 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

