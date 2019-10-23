Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LON:LIT) were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.45 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 72.45 ($0.95), approximately 58,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.93).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Litigation Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a market cap of $81.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.30.

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia. It offers funding of contentious commercial litigation and class actions, as well as corporate risk management associated with litigation.

