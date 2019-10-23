Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Liquidity Services worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 171,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LQDT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

LQDT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,671. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.