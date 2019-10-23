Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.24

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and traded as high as $1.06. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lightinthebox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,033.92% and a negative net margin of 30.19%.

Lightinthebox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

