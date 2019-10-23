Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.27

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.27 and last traded at $107.79, with a volume of 4451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.39.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LSI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,485,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 61.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the second quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

